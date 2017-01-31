Obituary of Peggy Boucher | TheUnion.com

Peggy Boucher passed away on Jan. 18, 2017 at her home. She was 95.

She was born on Dec. 28, 1921 in Marion, Iowa and worked most of her life as an automotive accountant.

Peggy was an avid reader whose many hobbies included doll making, needle point and genealogy.

She was a caring woman whose charm endeared her to everyone she met.

Peggy is survived by her husband Roland; her daughter Cheryl Hickman; her son Jon Soanes; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.