Obituary of Patrick S. Cronk | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Patrick S. Cronk
April 21, 2017
Patrick S. Cronk passed away at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on April 5, 2017.
Patrick requested there would be no service.
He was a duck hunter for many years and also enjoyed fishing and traveling to Hawaii and Mexico with his wife.
Patrick was kind hearted and fun loving. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife Vicky; children Sean Cronk, Lisa (Brian) Cronk Hill; step children Jessie (Michael) Left and Peter (Kara) Dempsler, as well as numerous grand children.
