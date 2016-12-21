Obituary of Patricia Anne Voors | TheUnion.com

Surrounded by three generations of her loving family, Patricia Anne (Meyers)

Voors, peacefully passed away in Grass Valley, California on Dec. 9. She was 89.

Pat was a real, live niece of Uncle Sam, born on the 4th of July, 1927. She was the oldest in a family of four brothers and three sisters. With many happy memories, she spent part of her early years with a doting grandmother on a farm in Portland before joining the growing family in southern California. In 1947, Pat met the love of her life, Jack Voors, at a Catholic singles dance. Two years later they married and soon the first of six children were on the way. What blessings as the family continued to grow with daughters and sons-in law, sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Love and laughter always prevailed in the Voors home!

For twenty years, Pat taught 7th and 8th grade at Catholic grammar schools, some of that time serving as the vice principal.

Pat and Jack retired to Grass Valley in the 1990’s to be closer to family.They both loved the trees and slower pace of life. Pat made new friends, joined several card groups, bridge being a favorite. She continued her lifelong love of knitting, reading, LA Times crossword puzzles and bingo. Sadly, Pat lost her loving husband of 44 years in 1995.

Pat was a wonderful woman who loved her family deeply. She is survived by sons Tim (Janis), Mike (Barbara), Chris (Shari), and Joe (Chris); daughter Susie (Jim); and daughter-in-law Karen. Her grandchildren were the light of her life – Tara, Kristen, Matt, Doug, Jon, Michael, Kate, Katie, Jack, Cassie, Cole, Megan, Sara, Christina, Joseph and Derek; as well as great-grandchildren Allie, Trevor, Gabe, Ava, James, Jack and Sawyer. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Jack and son Larry.

A family Celebration of Life will be held on Mother’s Day weekend.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Andya, Brunswick Village and Springhill Manor for their compassionate care. Memorial remembrances can be made to the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program, c/o SNMH Foundation, PO Box 1810, Grass Valley California 95945 or to Brunswick Village Assisted Living (Activities Program), 316 Olympia Park Circle, Grass Valley, California 95945.