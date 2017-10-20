Obituary of Paige Langdon

Paige Langdon, a resident of Grass Valley for 22 years, passed away October 6, while visiting family in Fall River Mills, CA. He was 91 and a veteran of WWII. Paige was preceded in death by Marie, his wife of 63 years. He is survived by 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass and celebration of Paige's life will be Wednesday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 5461 44th Street, Sacramento.