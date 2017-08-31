Obituary of Orneal Kooyers

Orneal Kooyers went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 29, 2017. He was 90.

Along with his wife, Martha, he founded Pacific Island Ministries, an organization which helps the underprivileged in Papua New Guinea through elementary education, clean water systems and health programs.

He is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Martha; three children; two sons-in-law; fifteen grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren.