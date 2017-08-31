Obituary of Orneal Kooyers
August 31, 2017
Orneal Kooyers went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 29, 2017. He was 90.
Along with his wife, Martha, he founded Pacific Island Ministries, an organization which helps the underprivileged in Papua New Guinea through elementary education, clean water systems and health programs.
He is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Martha; three children; two sons-in-law; fifteen grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Update: Fire near North San Juan reaches 250 acres; shelter to open in Grass Valley
- UPDATE: Pleasant Fire in North San Juan spreads to 280 acres, 25% contained (VIDEO/LIVE SCANNER)
- Nevada County death: Hiker dies in Bridgeport area
- Nevada County court docs: Supervisor Heidi Hall had .22 BAC
- THE UNION NOW: Live streaming from the newsroom