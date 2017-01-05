Obituary of Oral ‘Jim’ James Wood | TheUnion.com

Oral ‘Jim’ Wood

Oral “Jim” James Wood, 84, of Grass Valley, California passed away on the evening of Dec. 23, 2016. He was 84.

He was born to James and Valora (Cushing) Wood in Sandy, Utah on March 12, 1931. After graduating from South High in Salt Lake City, he enrolled as an engineering student at the University of Utah. He met Millicent Hulse while a student, and planned to marry after graduation. The outbreak of the Korean War interrupted his plans when he enlisted in the Air Force National Guard. In April of 1951, just before being called to active duty, Oral and Millicent were married. After discharge from the military, he returned to his education and ultimately earned a degree in aeronautical engineering. While still a student, two sons were born. Oral began his career with Douglas Aircraft, and later moved to General Dynamics where he designed rocket engines. Oral enjoyed camping and hiking with his family in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and was also an accomplished wood worker.

He is survived by his sons, Brian and Brent; grandchildren, Aaron, Michael, Curtis, and Daniel; and great grandson Xander. He is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife Millicent.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 615 Hollow Way, in Nevada City.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.