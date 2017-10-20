Obituary of Norma Mae Oats Bell

Norma Mae Oats Bell passed away peacefully in Fremont, CA on Tuesday, October 2, 2017.

She was born on June 9, 1921 in California to Joseph and Celia Oats.

Norma graduated from Chico State College in December, 1942. She began teaching kindergarten in 1943 in Santa Maria. She continued her teaching career in San Anselmo and San Clement Schools. She retired from teaching in 1978.

Norma married Joseph Bell in 1950, and after retiring in 1978, they moved to Cedar Ridge, CA to live and build their dream home.

Norma and Joe were very active in the Nevada City Masonic Lodge, Evangeline Chapter No. 9, Order of the Eastern Star, and Bel Ali Temple Shrine in Sacramento, CA.

After Joe's passing in 1999, Norma moved to the Masonic Home in Union City, CA. Norma was a very active and well-loved member of the Masonic Home. She leaves behind many good friends in Grass Valley and Nevada City, as well as at Union City and will be greatly missed.

An Eastern Star Memorial Service will be held at the Masonic Home in Union City at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Norma's name to the Bel Ali Temple Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 21-447, Sacramento, CA 95821 or the Shriners Hospital, Northern Ca. Unit, P.O. Box 31356, Tampa, Florida 33631.

