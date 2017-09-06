Obituary of Nancy June Jessen (née Taylor)

Nancy June Jessen (née Taylor), of North San Juan, CA died in Lincoln, CA on July 26, 2017.

She was 92.

Nancy passed away peacefully after suffering a stroke two months prior.

Nancy was born on August 28, 1924 in Long Beach, CA. She lived in Long Beach through high school before moving to Berkeley, CA, where she eventually met her husband.

They were married in 1943 and lived happily together for the next 62 years. Her first 36 years of marriage were devoted to raising and caring for her family. During that time, she lived in 12 different locations before moving to her final home in North San Juan, CA.

While she identified herself mainly as a mother and housewife, her skills rivaled that of the CEO of a company as she dealt with the many challenges of raising such a large family. She was fully responsible for each move to another house, balanced the books on a very tight budget so that none of her children ever felt they had to do without, and most importantly provided the love and nourishment that made her children caring and successful adults.

In her "retirement" years, Nancy was a leading member of the North San Juan Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, the North San Juan Senior Center, the North San Juan Methodist Church and the Master Gardeners of Nevada County. While active with the Master Gardeners, she hosted a

call-in radio show on the local radio station. She will be remembered as a passionate, engaged volunteer in North San Juan and Nevada County, and a well-known and respected figure in the community.

Nancy is survived by her eight children, Stan Jr. (Linda) of Cumming, GA, Theodore (Margaret) of Woodenville, WA, Paul (Virginia) of Lincoln, CA, Kris Jessen-Mather of Nevada City, CA, Kim (Karin) of Loudin, TN, Dana (William) Happ of Paradise, CA, Jan (Jack) Borrego of Lincoln, CA, Mark (Sandy) of Sweetwater, TN; twenty-two grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Jessen of North San Juan, CA; parents Vernon and Jessie Taylor of Napa, CA; and her sister, Phyllis Butz of Auburn, CA.

A service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the North San Juan Methodist Church, with a "Celebration of Life" to follow at North San Juan Senior Center. Ron Powers will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nancy's life. Condolences can be sent to 2883 Blue Heron Loop, Lincoln, CA 95648. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North San Juan Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, the North San Juan Senior Center or the Master Gardeners of Nevada County.