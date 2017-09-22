Obituary of Nancy Anderson

Nancy Anderson passed away at home on September 16, 2017 under the loving care of Hospice and her husband Roy Anderson, after a brief but overwhelming bout with cancer. She was 76.

Nancy was born in San Francisco on September 20, 1941 to Leon and Jewel Strauss of Redwood City, where she was raised until her marriage to Roy Anderson in 1967. They moved to Grass Valley, where Nancy was employed by Nevada County for 29 years in the Probation and Sheriff's Department, a job she loved. She was a wonderful wife, mother and friend, and will be sorely missed by her husband, daughter Kristen, sister Claire Markus of Cupertino, niece Deborah Earl of San Jose and nephew David Markus of Barstow.

She expressed her desire to not have any memorial service but just to remain in the memories of those who knew her.

