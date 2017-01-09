Obituary of Muriel Dene (Barnett) Allen | TheUnion.com

Muriel Dene (Barnett) Allen, of Grass Valley, Ca. left this world to reunite with her loving husband Robert Rae Allen on December 20, 2016. Muriel was born November 23, 1928 in Westminster, TX to James & Fay Barnett. Muriel grew up in Texas with her parents and younger sister Barbara. Muriel lived a joyful and adventurous live with her large family. She had 3 daughters, Wanda Alger, Patricia Dinwiddie & Donna Manoguerra. Muriel enjoyed a large family that also included 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Muriel and Robert had many adventures with their children as they followed work opportunities around the country. They settled in Chicago Park, CA in 1973 and slowly developed their “Homestead” This would be the small farm where they would leave their lasting imprint on the world. Muriel regularly had her family and friends from the community to her home to teach life lessons. Whether it was teaching how to cook or clean, tend the garden or connect with each other around the table playing games, Muriel was always trying to prepare the people in her life have better lives. Muriel loved games and competition. She taught many life lessons, as well as logic and reason, around the game table. It was common to have family and friends around the kitchen table for a highly competitive game of cards. Muriel’s love of games led her to Bridge, where she became a master level player and traveled the west coast in tournament play.

Late in life Muriel fell in love with tea and scones. She had countless tea parties where she would spend days preparing just the right combination scones and spreads to put on the scones. She loved to have her friends and family over to enjoy her creation served on her fine china. No one will ever know if she loved scones that much or if the tea parties were her way to continue to bring her community together around the table. Either way, this was a great source of joy for all involved. While family was always Muriel’s first priority her church and community were a close second. Muriel was an active member of her church where she continuously volunteered. She was on the front lines helping with troubled teens and serving anyone in the community in times of crisis. Muriel’s no-nonsense practical approach to life was often the exact words that struggling people needed to hear. Her servant’s heart was evident in everything she did. Muriel had a love of life that was contagious. Recently she traveled to Texas to visit her sister Darlene. She never accepted limitations and on this trip enjoyed climbing in the saddle of a longhorn bull and running through the water fountains at the park. Muriel’s inspiration will be missed but her character and values live on in the many lives she touched.