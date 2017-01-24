Obituary of Morris R. Carter | TheUnion.com

Morris R. Carter passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Antioch, AR. He was 61.

He was born Dec. 24, 1955 at the Hot Spring County Memorial Hospital, to Marvin Carter and Bonnie Hall Carter.

He is survived by his brother Edward Carter of Grass Valley, CA.; sister Marlyn Hall; nephew Mark (Carrie) Hall; niece Marlena Hall; great-niece Bella Hall; great-nephew Carson Hall all of Nevada City, CA.; sister-in-law Diana McLaughlin, of Grass Valley, CA.; nephew Kirk McLaughlin of Yuba City, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Garvin Carter; and brother-in-law Melvin Hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Antioch Cemetery Fund c/o Martha Allen 343 Carter Sawmill Road Donaldson, AR. 71941

A grave side services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at The Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home, Malvern, AR.