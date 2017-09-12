Obituary of Moira Webster

Moira Webster passed away on September 4, 2017 in Marysville, under the care of Hospice.

Moira was born on May 24, 1963 in Fullerton, California.

She was the youngest child of James and Kathleen Webster. She attended school in Fullerton and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business from Cal State Fullerton. She worked in sales in Southern California. She moved to the Bay Area, where she continued to work in sales and enjoyed running and mountain biking. Unfortunately, Moira had health problems which forced her to retire from the work force at a young age. She moved to Grass Valley to be close to her dad and sister, Carey and nieces and nephews.

Wherever Moira lived, she made the best of her circumstances and made good friends. She had an excellent sense of humor, enjoyed telling stories and sharing good food with her family and friends. She enjoyed travel and her favorite place to visit was Maui. She was a member of the Catholic Church.

She is survived by her sisters Dee (Jr.) Roach, Carey (Tim Scanlon) Webster; brother Larry (Julie) Webster; nieces and nephews Justin Holladay, Tamra, Kendra, Parker and Colby Scanlon, Sydney and Jefferson Webster, Samantha (Dave) Swaffield; and her great niece and nephews Harmon, Aidric and Elouise Swaffield.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

She will stay forever young in our hearts.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m., on September 16, 2017 at St. Patrick's church in Grass Valley.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Grass Valley. Following her burial, an afterlife party will be held at Carey and Tim's house.