Obituary of Miriam Patton

Miriam Patton died Thursday, October 20, 2017 in Grass Valley. She was 99.

She was born February 20, 1918 in San Jose to Frances and Chester Derr. She graduated with honors from UCSF School of Nursing in 1941. She married Kenneth Patton on Dec. 28, 1941, in San Jose.

She was a homemaker and mother to five children. She enjoyed sewing, travel, the arts and accompanying her husband on photographic forays.

She is survived by her son David Patton of Spring Creek, NV; daughters Judith Owen of Auburn, Sally Onopa of Allentown, PA, Colleen Charleston of Ardmore, PA, and Janice Cinek of Willits; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.