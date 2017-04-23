Obituary of Minnie Caldeira | TheUnion.com

Minnie Caldeira passed away on Jan. 20, 2017. She was 100.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento.

Minnie was born on Aug. 17, 1916 in Garden City, Kansas. She moved to California in 1926 and attended high school and college in Sacramento.

Over the years, she was an artist, working with oils, acrylics, pen and ink.

During WWII, she volunteered for the Red Cross and during the Korean War, made dog tags for service men.

For 10 years, Minnie was a beauty consultant for Estee Lauder.

She was an avid reader all her life, passing down the desire to her children.

Minnie was a wonderful role model.

She is survived by her daughter Carol Ann; son Fred; daughter-in-law Kathy; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Minnie was preceded in death by her husband John; parents, Mary and John; her siblings, Henry, Alma and Irene; granddaughter Candice; and son-in-law Dallas.

She was loved and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.