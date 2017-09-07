Obituary of Michelle Elizabeth (Peters) Mattera

Michelle Elizabeth (Peters) Mattera passed away at home in Nevada City on August 30. She was 52.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 16, at the Nevada County Contractor's Association Building, 149 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley.

Michelle was born on April 27, 1965 in Grass Valley. She attended Hennessey Elementary, Lyman Gilmore Middle School and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1983. While in high school, she worked at the Nevada County Chamber of Commerce and J.C. Penney, and competed in state-level speech contests.

Michelle attended Sierra and American River Colleges until embarking on a career in the printing industry. She was an avid reader, a big fan of Bruce Springsteen and a collector of anything cats. Michelle was known for her kind heart, sense of humor and beautiful smile.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Carole and Mel Mouser; father and stepmother, Joe and Elaine Peters; her niece, Miranda Franyovich; her uncles and aunts, Linda and Gregg Schiffner, Marilyn and Greg Peters, Donna and Tom Price; her brother-in-law, Tom Franyovich; and her beloved cat, Cissy. She is also survived by many wonderful first and second cousins and extraordinary friends, Angie and Michelle, who also loved her very much.

Michelle was preceded in death by her sister, Shara Ann (Peters) Franyovich; maternal grandparents, Audrey and Claude Quinney; and paternal grandparents, Margaret and Joe Peters Sr.

Michelle fought a long and brave battle against cystic fibrosis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, http://www.cff.org.

For more information, please call Carole at (530) 265-6749.