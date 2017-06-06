Obituary of Michael William Anderson | TheUnion.com

Michael Anderson

Michael William Anderson passed away peacefully at home on May 8. He was 76.

Mike was born Nov. 13, 1940 in Reno, NV to William and Maxine Anderson.

He served for six years in the U.S. Army, stationed much of that time in Germany. He later graduated from the California College of Arts and Crafts.

Mike was an artist who expressed himself through many media, including woodcuts, stained glass and sculpture.

He married the former Nancy Smith in 1968 in Palo Alto, CA. In 1983, they moved to Grass Valley to become part of the Quaker community of Towhee.

Mike enjoyed exploring ghost towns and old mining camps in California and Nevada. He was a member of the Gold Country Stamp Club and was instrumental in creating a club for young hobbyists at Lymon Gilmore School.

Mike is survived by his wife Nancy and son Tristan of Grass Valley; daughter Kendra of New York City; adopted grandson Antonio Simpkins of Chico; brother Tim of Reno, NV; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Sierra Friends Center, 13075 Woolman Lane, Nevada City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Friends Service Committee or to a charity of your choice.