Obituary of Michael Phillip Arnold | TheUnion.com

Michael Phillip Arnold departed this Earth from home on Dec. 13, 2016. He was 65.

All are invited to remember Mike at 1 p.m., on Saturday, January 21, at the Unity Center, 180 Cambridge Court in Grass Valley. Please come share memories of our loving Michael. Food will be served.

Michael was born at Travis Air Force Base to Philip and Marie Arnold Sept. 12, 1951. He attended School in North Highlands and Colorado. In 1976 he met his soul mate and wife Peggy who he later married. They lived in Seattle, Lapine, Oregon and landed in Nevada County where they raised two children, Jennifer Dolan and Matthew Arnold who eventually blessed them with 7 grandchildren adopting two, Skyler and Mia, and cherishing the others, Arianna, William, Kaylee, Amelia and Aaliyah.

Michael was an amazing guitarist who played in a band through the 80’s called General Patch out of Oregon and throughout many surrounding areas playing cover tunes. He wrote many original songs as well. Aviation was another love of his along with the Denver Broncos.

He is survived by his sisters, Katherine, Tammi, and Sharon. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and two brothers Jerry and John.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his honor at https://www.youcaring.com/fundraiser-737783 as well as at his service.

Rock on Mikey! We love you and you are missed!