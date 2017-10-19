Obituary of Michael Mozzetti

Michael Mozzetti went to the Rainbow Bridge on October 12, 2017, to join all the dogs who went before him. He used to read them dog stories.

The second of three children, Michael was born March 9, 1954 to Donald Mozzetti and Anita (Mozzetti) Flanigan in San Francisco. He moved to the Grass Valley area in 1980 and here he has lived, loved and laughed ever since.

Mike is survived by his parents, Bob and Anita Flanigan, Donald Mozzetti and JoAnn Lucich; brothers, Donald Mozzetti and Lenny Mozzetti; sisters, Denise Mozzetti and Mary Mozzetti; nieces, Anita Mozzetti and Isabel Mozzetti; nephews, Donald Mozzetti, Daniel Mozzetti, John May, David May and Robert Mozzetti; dogs, Jazmin and Cinnamon; and a multitude of friends who will remember him for his wit, charm and generous spirit.

Although Mike made a living as a plumber, his real love was gold mining on the river. He also loved to ride his Harley!

A celebration of Mike's life will be held on March 10, 2018, on the river that he loved. Please stay in touch with family for further details.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mike's name to Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter, 14647 McCourtney Rd., Grass Valley, CA 95949.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.