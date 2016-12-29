Obituary of Michael Joseph McLaughlin | TheUnion.com

Michael Joseph McLaughlin, 69, died unexpectedly near his home in Nevada City, California on December 11, 2016. Born on December 4, 1947 to William F. and Margaret J. McLaughlin in Washington D.C., Michael left behind three brothers and a sister: William F. McLaughlin (Emma) of San Francisco, CA, Sean D. McLaughlin (Cheryl) of Columbia, SC, Brendan J. McLaughlin (Sandy), of Tampa, FL, and Mary Patricia Terbush (Larry) of Santa Rosa, CA. Michael’s younger sister Megan Ostendorf predeceased him in 2012.

A longtime resident of Grass Valley and Nevada City, Mike was married to Carol Ann McLaughlin and they shared 26 years together. Mike had no children but ably served as the father figure to Carol’s son Troy and daughter Brigitte Bedell, and as grandfather to Brigitte’s children, Quintin and Savannah and Troy’s son Joseph. Relocating from the east coast to San Rafael-Terra Linda, CA, in 1960, Mike attended St. Rafael’s and Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, California. His good looks, humor and comic timing made him a favorite with his classmates and sometimes with the Dean of Discipline as well. His athletic endeavors, if not particularly noteworthy, were earnest; his academic success was evident and Mike was a natural mathematician. Michael went on to receive his AA degree from College of Marin, his BA from the University of California, at Davis and a teaching credential from Hayward State University. After spending a few years in the Bay Area, Mike moved to the foothills, a locale and lifestyle that uniquely suited him and brought him much enjoyment. He loved the scenic and serene geography and the close-knit community fabric and small town feel, but also the occasional visits back to the Bay Area or to the north coast.

He would always make his way down to attend family events, of which there were many. Mike was an integral part of a loving and tightly knit family, and his presence was always cheerful, full of life and supportive. He loved his parents, siblings, extended family and friends deeply and treasured them over all else. Mike’s faith was his family, something he would preach often in all our frequent calls and get-togethers. His loss will forever be felt by his immediate family and close friends. Mike had interests in many fields and held numerous jobs during his young adult life, but it was teaching that Mike found his calling; and Mike was an exceptional teacher. An educator for over 35 years, Mike taught first at Magnolia Intermediate School in Grass Valley and later as an instructor for alternative education programs for Nevada County at Earle Jamieson Educational Options and most recently at Nevada Unified Tech. A modern version of “Mr. Chipps,” Mike was a gifted instructor: he was admired by his students and colleagues alike. They appreciated Mike because he addressed them honestly, with candor and humor, and most importantly with a common sense understanding of the world they shared. Mike was not just their teacher but their friend. He was respected by all and will be remembered for years to come by his Nevada County family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 7, 2017 at the Vet’s Hall in Grass Valley at 2 p.m. and we invite the public to attend and participate. Another service will be held at St. Isabella’s Catholic Church in Terra Linda, CA on January 20, 2017 at 11 a.m.