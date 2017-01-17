Obituary of Michael Joseph Fitzpatrick (Fitz) | TheUnion.com

Michael Joseph Fitzpatrick (Fitz), 51 years old, of Nevada City California passed away January 12, 2017. Michael was born in 1965 in San Francisco California, and graduated from Selma Union High School in 1983. He received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, and graduated from West Point in 1987 with a commission as a Second Lieutenant and a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Following commissioning, Michael was stationed in Germany as a Field Artillery officer, and served in Iraq during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He led his troops in Iraq during the Liberation of Kuwait, and earned the Bronze Star for his actions during Desert Storm. Following the war, Mike was stationed at Fort Lewis Washington as a staff officer, and separated from the Army in 1993 as a Captain. Following separation from the Army, Michael spent over 10 years in the semiconductor industry in the Silicon Valley prior to moving to Nevada City in 2002, where he spent many years as a salesman in several industries.

Michael’s life was his family and his community. He adored his children, and spent every minute he could with them. He served in the Nevada City Little League for many years, and was a past President. He had a big impact not only on his children, but on numerous children in the community. Michael loved skiing and the outdoors, and was active as a Volunteer and past president on the Sugar Bowl Ski Patrol from 1995 until his death. He was loved by all, both in the local community, and in his Army community. He loved the Corps and the Army, and stays in contact with many of his fellow cadets to this day. He is survived by his wife, Jill Elizabeth (Bannister) Fitzpatrick, daughter Emily Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (15) and son Benjamin Michael Fitzpatrick (12) of Grass Valley California. He also left behind three brothers, Jim Fitzpatrick (Phyllis Moses), Dan Fitzpatrick (Jennifer), and Gary Fitzpatrick (Kaysie), as well as nieces and nephews Kelly, Jared, Mark and Erin Fitzpatrick, and many cousins. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Larry and Cecelia Fitzpatrick of Nevada City California. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Michael’s name to Nevada City Little League, P.O.Box 82, Nevada City, CA

A Memorial Mass will be held in Grass Valley, CA Thursday, January 19th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 1:00 PM. A Celebration of Life at The Foothill Event Center in Grass Valley will follow. Inurnment will be at a future date at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Services are under the care of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, Inc.