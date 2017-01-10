Obituary of Michael Joseph Daley | TheUnion.com

Michael Joseph Daley passed away on Jan. 5, 2017. He was 68.

He was born Sept. 29, 1948 to parents George and Dorothy Daley.

He grew up in Albany, New York. He was a US Army Veteran. After, the army he moved to Nevada City, where he raised his family and was chef and owner of Michael’s Garden Restaurant and Michael’s Menu at McGee’s. He was an avid fisherman and loved life. He was a beloved member of the community. Michael was surrounded by family when he passed.

Michael is survived by his children, Chris Daley and Shelley Sanders; their mother Mary Whittlesey; son-in-law Darryl Sanders; as well as his grandchildren, Jefferson, Lia, Alexandria, Maddux and Sage; brother George Daley; sisters, Patricia Harvey and Sharan Cleary as well as their spouses and children.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Daley.