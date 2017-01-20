Obituary of Mervyn Maurath | TheUnion.com

Red Maurath passed away on Jan. 11, 2017, at home in Orangevale with his loving family at his side.

Red was born in Davenport Iowa on Oct. 24, 1926. His family moved to Florida in 1938 where he joined the Navy 1944. After being discharged in 1946 he joined his family, who had moved to Ramona California. While there he met and married Dorothy Pike in December 1947. They started a family and they traveled many miles, with duties in many States and spent some time in Hawaii at various duty stations, as well as several ships, over a 23 year period, retiring in 1967 from the Service. He served during 3 wars, World War II, Korea and Viet Nam. He served as a Hospital Corpsman with the Marines in Korea, was a deep sea diver- corpsman, Chief Boatswain Mate and retired as Ltjg. Line Officer.

In retirement in Grass Valley, Red was an active member of the Fleet Reserve Association, (FRA) where he served as the Regional President of the West Coast Region, 1998-1999, Grass Valley Elks Lodge where he served as the Exalted ruler during the year of 2002-2003. He was also active in the Moose Lodge, American Legion and VFW. He and his wife, Dorothy were active in several RV Travel and CB Clubs.

Red was a Truck Driver for 20 years, sometimes traveling the 48 States and Canada delivering products. After 20 years of being on the road, mostly alone, he and “Dot” took off in an RV and did extensive traveling “for fun”. Traveling to all 50 states as well as Canada, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. On a larger scale they spent a couple of months in New Zealand and Australia. A couple of cruises rounded out their travels.

Red leaves his wife of 69 years, Dot; children Vickie (Dave) Janek, Richard, Chuck (Shelly); three grandchildren, Catrina (Adrian) Griner, Carissa (Steve) Barnett and Todd Parker; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also survived by Rebeca and Emmily Griner and Marilyn and Rukus Parker.

There will be no memorial services at his request. The family will have a private ceremony arranged by Cochrane-Wagemann Funeral Directors at the Sacramento Veterans Cemetery in Dixon.

Donations in Red’s memory may be sent to the FRA National Headquarters at 125 N. West St, Alexandria, Virginia 22314.