Obituary of Mary Lou Hargesheimer Gibson

Mary Lou Hargesheimer Gibson passed away on September 19, 2017 in White Bear Lake, MN. A long time resident of Grass Valley, she moved from Eskaton to MN in 2015 to live near her extended family.

She was born to Oscar and Lucy Hargesheimer. Adventurous, in the 1930s she obtained her pilots license. In 1958, she married Robert Gibson. They made their home in Grass Valley.