Obituary of Mary Lou Drees

Mary Lou Drees

Mary Lou Drees passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on October 26, 2017. She was 71.

Mary Lou was born on March 27, 1946 in New York. She graduated from the University of Denver where she joined the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She was an active volunteer, serving on several boards over the years, including the local PEO Chapter and Gold Country Welcome Club.

Phil and Mary Lou were married for 25 years during which together they enjoyed traveling around the world, touring in their Model A Ford, and traveling with their classic wooden boat to boat shows across the country.

Mary Lou enjoyed shopping, needlepoint and gourmet cooking, and loved to bestow her friends and family with her creations and finds.

She will be remembered by family members and her many friends for her quick wit, generosity and well-stocked refrigerator and pantry.

She is survived by her husband, Phil; daughters, Nicole Byrne and Natalie Drees and her beloved pets, Quincy and Sofie.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.