Obituary of Marvin Russell Rozynski | TheUnion.com

Marvin Russell Rozynski passed away March 3, 2017 at his home in Fair Oaks. He was 88.

He was born Feb. 19, 1929 to James and Pearl Rozynski in Nevada City, California, and was preceded in death by brothers, Roman, Duane, Carroll; and sister Pauline.

He graduated from Nevada City High School and then served in the US Air Force as an aircraft mechanic in numerous locations including McCord AFB in Washington, Korea, Japan and Germany.

Following military service, Marvin worked at McClellan AFB in Sacramento before moving to Aerojet where he worked for many years as a machinist before retiring. He was a handyman that could fix anything, and spent much of his spare time working on cars and neighbors' projects. He never met a yard sale, flea market or auction he didn't like. Fishing was one of his favorite activities, and he took his share of salmon from the American River.

He is survived by his sister Doris Bertram of Nevada City; numerous nieces; nephews; and special friend Donna Gretler.

A celebration of Marvin's life will be held at 11:30 a.m., on May 6, at the Veterans Building, Carmichael Park, 5750 Grant Avenue, Carmichael.