Obituary of Martin W. Brown | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Martin W. Brown
August 10, 2017
Martin W. Brown passed away on August 5, in Salt Lake City, UT. He was 54.
He attended Union Hill and Nevada Union schools. He worked for Bobby Jones Concrete for many years, then for Hasbrock Construction, where he became a documented crane operator.
He is survived by his mom and dad, Mike and Nancy Brown of Cedar Ridge; brothers Mike Jr. and Robert of Smartsville; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The burial will be in Camptonville at a later date.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.
