Obituary of Marlene Yvonne Parkhouse | TheUnion.com

Marlene Yvonne Parkhouse passed away at home in her sleep on Dec. 17, 2016 with the love of her life and husband of 56 years, John, by her side.

A private Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends.

Marlene was born in Grass Valley; the second of two daughters of James and Lavinia Chellew. She grew up in Grass Valley, where she attended Grass Valley High School and graduated from the first class of Nevada Union High School in 1954. Marlene went on to secondary school and studied to be a dental assistant. She later met and married her husband of 56 years, John Parkhouse. John and Marlene were married in Aug. 27, 1960. They went on to have three kids together; John Jr., Denise and Piper.

After having her children, Marlene was able to be a homemaker, which allowed her to be a big part of her children’s lives. She was the founding president of the Nevada City Schools Parent Teachers Club and a troop leader for Brownies and Girl Scouts. Later becoming the Bethel Guardian of Grass Valley Jobs Daughters. As her children became older, she decided to return to work. She was a title searcher at Western Title (later becoming Fidelity Title) from where she retired after many years. Marlene was a more than 25 year member and past president of the Grass Valley Rifle, Rod and Gun Club Women’s Auxiliary and enjoyed her monthly pastie making with her auxiliary family. Since retirement, she and her husband, John, have enjoyed traveling the world, which they enjoyed greatly.

Marlene enjoyed spending time with her husband, three children, nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.