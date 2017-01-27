Obituary of Marlen Grant Prentice | TheUnion.com

Marlen Grant Prentice, surrounded by his children, peacefully passed into heaven Jan. 20, 2017 in Auburn, CA. He was 79.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Marlen was born May 3, 1937 in Logansport, IN, where he grew up and graduated from high school. He moved to Marietta, OH in 1961 where he and his wife raised their six children.

Marlen was a printing press operator for Richardson Printing for most of his life.

Later he remarried his wife Pat and retired to Parkersburg, WV, where he was very active in his church and The Friendship Kitchen.

For the past three years, he has resided in Northern California to be near his children. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his son Randy (Deb) Prentice of Grass Valley, CA; daughters, Joy (Rick) Goodman of Lizzella, GA, Becky (Billy) Davis of Nevada City, CA, Julie (Bob) Medlyn of Grass Valley, CA, Rachel (Brian) O’Brien of Grass Valley, CA, Paula (Joe) Crawford of Byron, GA.; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves two sisters and a brother who reside in Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Bessie Prentice and his loving wife of eleven years Patricia Prentice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.