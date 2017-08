Obituary of Marilyn Anita Engelking

Marilyn Anita Engelking passed away peacefully on July 31, 2017 in Auburn, CA.

Marilyn was born in Yuba City on May 4, 1941 to James and Anita Thoma. She was a long time member of Native Daughters and enjoyed painting, gardening and raising her animals. Marilyn is survived by her sister Carol Kluesner; daughters Lynette Lester and Kathy Short; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Chris Staas; husband Max Engelking; sister Shirley Duckels and her parents.