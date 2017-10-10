Obituary of Marie Hund

After a selfless life of caring for others as a devoted nurse, wife and mother, Marie Hund began her heavenward journey Oct. 7, 2017, in Antioch as a result of Alzheimer's. She was 83.

Marie was born Dec. 29, 1933, in Amityville on Long Island, N.Y., to Joseph and Gertrude (Mix) Schultheis, the youngest of three children. She grew up in nearby Massapequa, and graduated in 1954 as an R.N. from Our Lady of Victory School of Nursing in Kingston, N.Y. She came to California in 1955 and on Nov. 26 of that year married Jerome Hund in Anaheim. In summer 1967, they and their six children (a seventh and last would arrive a year and a half later) moved upstate to rural Nevada County, where Marie continued her nursing career — many years of which were spent at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center in Grass Valley until retiring in 1993. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting and crocheting (often outfitting the children and helping to keep family and friends warm in the process), and canning fruits and vegetables from the garden. She was deeply religious; her passion for books and reading inspired her to establish, along with friend Bernadette Hunt, the library at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Grass Valley. In 2009, Marie and Jerry made their final move together to Antioch.

She is survived by her husband; children Peter (Carissa) Hund, Mark Hund, Steven (Laurie) Hund, Gayle (John) Bremer, Mary (Patrick) Patterson, Anthony Hund and Rebecca Hund; brother, Joseph; sister, Gertrude; and nine grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a grandson.

Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Antioch, with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to an Alzheimer's association. Arrangements are made by Holy Angels Funeral and Cremation Center.