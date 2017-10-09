Obituary of Marian L. Smith

Marian L. Smith passed away on October 2, 2017. She was 94.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Sierra Memorial Lawn.

Marian was born on September 28, 1923 in Melrose, Wisconsin to Lloyd E. Stevens and Florence H. Farrand. She worked at the Nevada County Recorder's Office.

She was involved with the Nera Lions, was an avid reader, was a part of the SNMH Auxiliary and the Disabled Veterans Auxiliary.

Marian is survived by her son, James W. Smith; sister, Dee Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Smith.

Marian will be missed.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.