Obituary of Margot Buchholz

Margot Buchholz passed away in her sleep at home on October 3, 2017. She was 88.

Margot was born on November 1, 1928 to Albert and Martha Geismar in Braunschweig, Germany.

On June 4, 1949 she was married to Kurt Buchholz.

Kurt and Margot and their 1-year old son, Hans, immigrated to Oakland, California, and moved to Grass Valley in 1970.

Margot enjoyed playing bridge, was a Lioness and Pink Lady as Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. She was also a lifetime member of the Hermanson Lodge in Berkley, California.

She will be missed by all.

Margot was survived by son Hans (Rosemary) Buchholz of Cedar Ridge; daughter Mona (Steve) Borgnis of Grass Valley; grandchildren Cyndi (Josh), Jesse (Nina), Tracy (Dawn), Cristie (Nick); great-grandchildren Jacob, Justin, Dylan, Caden, Mikayla, Riley, and twins Lucy and Luke.

Preceded in death by husband Kurt Buchholz in 2010 and brother Wolfgang Geissmar in August 2017.

