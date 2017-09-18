Obituary of Margaret Marie Lohmann

Born Margaret Marie Risso in San Francisco, CA. She went to Washington High School where she met her husband-to-be Dave Lohmann. They dated eight years and were married June 26, 1976.

Margaret graduated from San Francisco State with a bachelor's degree. Dave and Margaret lived in San Carlos, CA for 20 years before moving to Grass Valley in 2000. Margaret worked for Grass Valley Group and Placer County Water before going back to work in San Mateo, CA for Star Vista, a nonprofit.

In June of 2013, on her birthday, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and battled like hell to live. All the chemo and clinical trials kept her with us until Tuesday, August 29. Margaret is survived by her husband Dave, son Daniel and daughter Christina. Margaret was a person of good judgment and a good judge of people. She loved her family and her animals. She was honest and had a great sense of humor. The world was a better place with her in it.

All donations, instead of flowers, to be made to Sutter Auburn Faith Infusion Center as a "thank you" to everyone who helped her and showed compassion. A memorial will be held at Twin Pines Park in Belmont, CA on October 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. The Lohmann family thanks everyone for all of their support.