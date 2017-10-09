Obituary of Marcella Dean Hardt

Marcella passed away peacefully after the prolonged decline of Alzheimers early Saturday, September 30. She was born in Lawton Oklahoma, on July 22, 1923. Marcella had just recently celebrated her 94th birthday in a quiet celebration with family.

When Marcella was 6, she and her family, in "Grapes of Wrath" fashion, loaded all of their belongings and moved to sunny Southern California. Her senior year of high school there was an eventful one for Marcella. She was editor for the school paper, and was sought by the Ice Capades to sign on and go to New York. Her mother strictly forbid her to accept the offer.

She also met the love of her life, John H. Deeter, during this year. They later married, had 3 children and moved to Bakersfield where they lived for the next 25 years. In Bakersfield

Marcella was very active in the League of Women Voters and local Toastmistresses. After 27 years of marriage, Marcella divorced John and moved to Menlo Park. It was here as a single woman that she blossomed. She joined the local choir, became a Religious Science practitioner, as well as an 'Intensive Journal Workshop' facilitator.

This work was to become the focus of her life until her decline more than 40 years later. Although Marcella enjoyed living in Menlo Park, a few years later she moved to Grass Valley to be nearer her children and their families. She loved the creativity and open-mindedness she found and was a Grass Valley resident for almost 40 years.

Marcella became very active in the community and formed many lasting relationships. She was one of the founding members of Music in the Mountains where she sang for almost 30 years. She gave freely of her time, energy and resources to help grow this musical organization she believed in so strongly. When not singing Marcella was busy giving journal workshops, and teaching weekly personal growth classes from her home. As a result of her abilities and talents she was asked to teach the workshops to inmates at Folsom prison, which she did for 20 years.

Marcella was an avid downhill skier and a member of the 'Over the Hill Gang" for many years. She was also active in the Universalist Church.

Marcella is survived by her brother Herbert Hardt; her 2 sons, Daniel and Michael Hardt; her daughter Terri Anderson; eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She outlived her other 4 siblings, and husband John. Her absence will be felt, and her words of wisdom missed. There will be a celebration of her long, full, life Wednesday October 18, at 11 a.m., at Flower Farm in Loomis, 4150 Auburn/Folsom Road. You live on in our hearts, Marcella, Mom, Noma, Marty, dear friend!