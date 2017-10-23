Obituary of Louise Ann Sallmann

Louise Sallmann

Louise Ann Sallmann passed away on October 16, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA. An old friend, Barbara, said, "Louise was an intriguing mix of determination, discipline, art, high expectations and generosity of spirit. She cultivated propriety and was committed to maintaining proper social graces — and simultaneously delighted with flashes of non-conformity."

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.