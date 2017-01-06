Obituary of Louis “Luigi” Bartolucci | TheUnion.com

Louis “Luigi” Bartolucci, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, husband, and friend was born on October 3, 1929, in Perugia, Italy. He attended medical school in Perugia then followed his dream to immigrate to San Francisco. Lou was a Renaissance man. His interests were many, from being an extremely accomplished physician and surgeon to becoming a pioneer in diagnostic ultrasound. He loved to work with electricity and built the first OB/GYN ultrasound machines in San Francisco. Lou eventually created and managed California Pacific Medical Center’s ultrasound laboratory. His lifelong passion for invention included building and programing his own computers before they became popular. Lou loved tools: from his huge tractor and 70-foot lift to a complete shop full of his “toys,” all of which he knew how to operate. He fixed cars and built his own dump truck. He had a passion for radios which started when he was a boy and grew into ham radio operations (including an 80-foot telescopic antenna). “Dr. B” loved classical music and was an avid reader (in five languages). He enjoyed deep sea fishing and eating “real” Italian food. He had a wicked sense of

humor.

Lou and his wife, Sherry, officially moved to the Sierra Foothills in 1996. They developed their beautiful ranch in Penn Valley where Sherry raised a few of her Morgan show horses. Lou would reluctantly join her at the shows. He would “watch” the events while reading a scientific magazine, look up occasionally, and congratulate her on how well her “dogs” were doing. Lou leaves behind Sherry, his wife of 27 years; daughter Cristina, son-in-law Tom, granddaughters Ruby and Eva; son John; stepson Brent, his wife Heather, and step-grandchildren, Mason, and Kendall.

Lou passed away peacefully with his beloved wife, Sherry, holding his hand. His last year of life was spent with the wonderful staff at the Cascades of Grass Valley. Hospice of the Foothills supported his last few months. Father Bob of St. Candice Church presided over Lou’s small family funeral at Hooper & Weaver after which his life’s celebration ensued. Memorial contributions may be made to Music in the Mountains in Nevada City, The Friendship Club in Nevada City, or Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley, CA.