Obituary of Lorraine Leaf Stavig

Lorraine Leaf Stavig passed away peacefully on October 4, 2017, in Grass Valley at the age of 92. Lorraine was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on December 1, 1924, to Arvid and Bessie Leaf. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Paul H. Stavig, daughters Maren Stavig and Mary Stavig, great-granddaughter Zoey Lynn, and brothers Glenn Leaf and Earl Leaf. She is survived by her daughters Rondi Stavig, Berit Stavig, Kristin Andrade, and Karli Holler, sons-in-law Barry Anton, Rod Tracy, Steve Andrade, and Kirk Holler, brother Delbert (Lorrie) Leaf, sister Carol (Bud) Nelson, and sisters-in-law Patricia Lundeen, Helen Jo Leaf, LaVonne Stavig, Bonnie Stavig, and Donna Stavig.

Lorraine graduated from Hamline University with a degree in Social Work. She married Paul Stavig on September 12, 1947, and then accompanied Paul as he completed his internship, residency, and twenty-five years of service as a physician in the US Air Force. Lorraine loved her careers as a wife and mother while raising their five daughters on airbases throughout the U.S. and Germany. Col. Stavig retired from the Air Force in 1972, and they settled in Woodland, California, where Lorraine managed her husband's private practice in obstetrics and gynecology for the next ten years. In 1989, they moved to Nevada City, where they enjoyed their retirement years and were active members of Peace Lutheran Church. Lorraine loved visiting with family and friends on her frequent travels throughout the world, including many trips to the Midwest, Sweden, and Norway. Her love of family and friends was evident in the way she always kept in touch through letters and in the writing of her memoirs for future generations. Lorraine brought joy to all who knew her.

Lorraine was a beloved grandmother to eight grandchildren: Amy (Josh) Anton Loehrer, Eric (Kate) Anton, Rosheen Ward-Nulph, Nathan, Kirstin, and Alec Holler, and Rebecca and Ryan Law. She was also a great-grandmother to two great-grandsons: Hayden Rice and Zack Nulph.

A family burial service was held on October 18th at San Francisco National Cemetery, where she was buried next to her husband and a daughter, Mary Lorraine, who died as an infant in 1953. A memorial celebration of Lorraine's life will be held on Saturday, November 11th, at 1:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church in memory of Lorraine Stavig.