Obituary of Lorraine Leaf Stavig
November 6, 2017
Lorraine Leaf Stavig passed away peacefully on October 4, 2017, in Grass Valley. She was 92. Lorraine was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on December 1, 1924. A memorial celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, November 11th, at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church in memory of Lorraine Stavig.
