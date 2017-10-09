Obituary of Lois Waddell

Lois Waddell passed away August 24, 2017 at her home in Grass Valley where she had resided since 1959. Lois Elaine was born on June 7, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio to Hattie May and Leo Rand. She was the youngest of three children and grew up in hard times. When the family moved to Southern California, Lois finished school and worked at a Burger Drive-In where she met and later married John "Bill" Waddell, a motor officer for Huntington Park Police Department. After their son and daughter arrived, Bill, who was now CHP, accepted a promotion moving the family to Grass Valley.

Lois enjoyed life in the small town and quickly learned the art of baking bread and canning fruits and vegetables. She entered many of her creations in the county fair along with her

embroidery and crocheted afghans which resulted in many ribbons.

Lois was always quick to smile and strike up a conversation with strangers, often making new friends. She was quick witted and had a great sense of humor. Lois worked for several restaurants and a caterer over the years, as well as some retail. She really enjoyed working with the public and after retirement volunteered at Hospice Gift and Thrift where she met many wonderful friends.

She is survived by son David Waddell (Lori); Daughter Linda Susan Throp (Ron); four step-granddaughters; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. There will be no funeral service as per her wishes.