Obituary of Lois Collins Hardin

Lois Collins Hardin died October 3, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA after a long, richly fulfilling life. She was born on August 9, 1920 in San Bernardino, CA where she lived through her high school years. She developed a great love of music, particularly through her vocal training which she made use of professionally to pay for music lessons for her three sons. She spent a short time in Pasadena, CA where she renewed her acquaintance with a former high school classmate, Paul Hardin. She moved again with her family to Whittier,

California where she graduated from Whittier College with a General Elementary Teaching Credential, and married Paul Hardin in April 1942, just before he was sent overseas during

WWII. After his return at the end of the war, they raised their three boys (David, Don and Ken) in Whittier while Lois worked substitute teaching and singing professionally. She later returned to school, earning a Masters Degree in Library Sciences at USC, and afterwards working as a high school librarian until moving away from Whittier. Lois and Paul, together with their sons, enjoyed many years of camping in the mountains and deserts of California, backpacking in the High Sierra, and traveling during summer vacations.

She was especially proud of climbing Mt. Whitney with her family in 1965. After retirement, Lois and Paul traveled the country carrying out a genealogy search of their separate families with many interesting discoveries. This phase ended with a move to Grass Valley, CA in 1984, accompanied by their youngest son Ken and his family, where they lived one of the happiest periods of their lives. At an advanced age, they both moved to an assisted living residence that is now Atria Senior Living in Grass Valley.

This past April, Paul and Lois celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with close friends and family. Her sparkling smile and great wit will be missed by many.

Lois is survived by her husband Paul, sons Ken (Julie), and Dave (Marilyn), plus four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Don.

Her family greatly appreciates the excellent care she received from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Wolf Creek Nursing Care, Hospice of the Foothills, and especially Atria Senior Living.