Obituary of Lindy Mosher Cameron-Rushford | TheUnion.com

The Heavens are celebrating as they welcome Lindy Mosher Cameron-Rushford into their fold. On April 4, 2017 Lynn left her earthly family to take her place among the stars.

Lynn was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1970 and moved to Grass Valley, CA in her teens. Lynn began her nursing career as a CNA in Long Term Care. After a challenge, Lynn went to school to become an LVN. A few years later, with the partnership of her best friend Rose Galen, they went back to school and got their RN. Through all this, she was raising two young boys and met the love of her life, Daniel Rushford. Lynn was more than a nurse; she was a mentor, mother, wife, daughter, sister and a friend. Three or four times a year, Lynn would run to the coast to recharge by walking her favorite beaches in Fort Bragg, searching for sand dollars and shells that she would pack home like treasures. In 2010, Lynn and Dan were blessed with the birth of their son Kaidan, Darrel Robert Rushford.

Lynn came to Redding in 2013 to become the DNS of Golden Living and only recently moved to Kelseyville to lead a new team of nurses.

Lynn is survived by her loving husband and soul-mate Daniel Rushford; their children, Drew, Garth, Miles, Zachary and Kaidan. She is also survived by her brother Brant Aderman; sister Sherri Mosher; and a number of people that called her friend.