Obituary of Lila May Spjut | TheUnion.com

Lila May Spjut of Grass Valley, California passed away on Jan. 18, 2017 at Sutter Roseville Hospital. She was 68.

She was born in Hayward, California on April 1, 1948. She was an amazing wife, mom, grandma, great-grandmother and friend.

Lila is survived by her husband of 45 years Steve; son Rob; daughter Linda (Bryan); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; as well as many extended family members.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Lipp and Sullivan, 629 D Street, Marysville, CA 95901.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Cancer Research Institute.