Obituary of Lawrence Dean Biddle

Lawrence (Larry) passed away quietly in his home with his loving wife Rose at his side. He was 80 years old. Larry was born Lawrence Dean Biddle on October 28, 1936 in Auburn, CA, to John Harvey Biddle and Helen Wilma Dukeshire Biddle. Growing up in the Placer and Nevada county area, he attended Lincoln and Gold Hill Schools. In 1953 he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and achieved the rank of sergeant. While stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington, he met and married his first wife, Darlene Evon Ritchie, on December 20, 1956. Together they returned to California to raise their two children, Cindy L. Biddle and Lawrence Bruce (Little Larry) Biddle.

Larry had a strong work ethic and took pride in a job well done. He served as a ranching and farming foreman where his amazing mechanical skills were required. He then worked as foreman at Pacific Farms for 20 years, retiring at age 62. After retirement, Larry decided to return to Grass Valley to be near his brother Harvey Thomas Biddle. Not one to be idle, Larry began his own Handyman and Gardening business which quickly grew with a regular client base. It was through this business that he met Rosetta Evelyn Manning. In 2010 they were married. She was the love of his life. Larry's hobbies were many. As he grew up in the outdoors he passed this passion to his children. His hobbies included fishing, camping, hunting, boating, and gardening. Other hobbies were the countless hours he spent gold panning with his brother Harvey. Larry was a wicked card player and took great delight in a good game of cards including cribbage. He had a real love for motorcycles enjoying the thrill

of mountain roads. His mechanical skills were amazing.

At one time he served as a Volunteer Fireman and active member of the VFW. He had a sly sense of humor, catching many off guard. Larry was quickly adopted in Rose's family as a beloved member. They spent many occasions together on vacation, enjoying his hobbies and holidays. He was seen as father, uncle and grandfather, roles he cherished. Larry is survived by his wife, Rosetta Evelyn Manning Biddle; daughter, Cindy Biddle Thompson and her spouse Frank Thompson; son, Lawrence Bruce Biddle; grandson, Jason Dean Hooker; great granddaughters, Brooke Ettice Biddle and Laura Beth Hooker; sister, Jacquelyn Helen Franklin; brother, Harvey Thomas Biddle and his spouse Marge Biddle. Also numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Larry is also survived by his heart family, those of wife, Rose. They held him with great esteem and love as he did them. Their presence gave him great peace and happiness.

His two special shadows were his wife's great nephews, Grant and Matthew Aubuchon. Larry is preceded in death by his parents John (Jack) and Helen Biddle; brother, Franklin Howard Biddle; Frank's daughter, Toni Biddle and Larry's grandson Steven James Biddle.

In lieu of flowers, it is Rosetta's wish that contributions be made to one of two of Larry's favorite charities: Wounded Warriors Project or Salvation Army. A memorial service will take place at future date that is yet to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.