Obituary of Larry Van McGinness Sr. | TheUnion.com

Larry Van McGinness Sr. passed away on April 14, 2017 in Grass Valley, Ca due to natural causes. He was 76.

Larry was retired from USMC. He was born on August 20, 1940.

He is survived by his twin brother Garry McGinness; sisters Jane San Filippo and Sandra Minor; daughters Jamey Clement and Teresa Harrison; sons John King and Jason King as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife Roberta McGinness and daughter Suzie Marquardson.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on April 28, 2017 at The First Baptist Church of Nevada City.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.