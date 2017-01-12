Obituary of Larry ‘Peter’ McPherson | TheUnion.com

Larry McPherson

Larry ‘Peter’ McPherson died on Jan. 8, 2017 in Burlingame, California. He was 70.

He is remembered by many long-time Grass Valley residents as an important part of the McPherson family which operated McPherson’s Nursery for over thirty years. Larry was an eternal optimist who loved to sing and had a knack for making friends wherever he went. He is survived by his sister Kathleen; his niece Erika; and his nephew Benjamin. Private services are being arranged by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easter Seals.