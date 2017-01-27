Obituary of Larry Lee VanCleave | TheUnion.com

Larry Lee VanCleave went home to Heaven on Jan. 22, 2017. He was 76.

He was born in Salem, Oregon on July 1, 1940, to Eloise and Merle VanCleave. Larry married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Weber on Aug. 1, 1958.

He worked for the railroads and with railroad supply companies for 40 years. He had his own business for the last 12 of those 40 years. He never really retired! He was an accomplished mechanic and loved helping everyone at anytime.

Our beloved husband, father and grandfather (Papa), is survived by his wife Barbara; brother Lauren VanCleave of Cocoa Beach, Florida; daughter Kelly Wibber of Yuba City, California; son Todd VanCleave of San Marcos, California; and four grandchildren, Ambrianna Wilson, Lindsay VanCleave, Ryan VanCleave, and Allyssa Wibber.

There will be a Celebration of Life memorial service at 11 a.m., Feb. 18, 2017 at Abundant Life Community Church, 10795 Alta St., Grass Valley, California.

The family requests that instead of flowers, a memorial contribution be made to the Benevolence Fund at Abundant Life Community Church.