Obituary of Larry Eugene McClure

Larry Eugene McClure of Grass Valley California passed away on Aug. 30, 2017. He was 67.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16 at Gold Country Calvary Chapel, 13026 LaBarr Meadows Road, Grass Valley. Pastor Michael Warren will be officiating.

Larry was born in Hopewell, Virginia on July 25, 1950. He graduated from high school in 1968 and shortly thereafter met his wife of 15 years, Arnette Stunkel. Larry worked as a painting contractor with his father-in-law, Arnold Stunkel. Larry served our community as a volunteer firefighter with the Gold Flat Fire Protection District from 1969-1978. He also enjoyed fishing, music and motorcycle rides.

Larry is survived by his brothers, Carl and Tommy; daughters Chantel, Angela and Mindy; dear friends Jody and Joyce Stogner; many loving grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents Carl Billie "CB" and Frances McClure.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Gold Country Calvary Chapel, 13026 La Barr Meadows, Grass Valley, CA 95949 or Helping Hands P.O. Box 309 Penn Valley, CA 95946.