Obituary of Kristie Elizabeth Brock Hurtado

Kristie Elizabeth Brock Hurtado passed away in her home on October 5th 2017. She was 57.

She was born on January 8th 1961.

Kristie was known as a wonderful mother, daughter, wife, sister, grandmother and aunt. Kristie worked in many places in Grass Valley such as Lyon's and Sierra Energy. She remained courageous during her battle with cancer, staying positive and hopeful for a cure. Her generosity, kindness and laughter brought joy to those around her. Her legacy of compassion and hard work will be survived through her family.

Kristie is survived by her husband, Juan Hurtado; children Robert Montgomery, Stephen (Tameka) Montgomery, Julio (Gabriella) Hurtado, Juan Hurtado (Latisha) Jr., Gabriel (Jasmin) Jimenez, Cheyanna Brock-Jimenez and Christian Hurtado. She is also survived by her father Jimmy Brock, and her sister Cindy (Bianca) Alejandriz. Kristie was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Brock; her daughter, Kayla and her brother, Jimmy Brock.

She requested no services but wished that if you were to donate that it go to Hospice or a charity of choice.