Obituary of Kristen Amy Thompson Mendoza | TheUnion.com

Kristen Amy Thompson Mendoza, passed away early Saturday morning in Fair Oaks, CA. She was 46.

She was born on June 28, 1970 in Stockton, CA, and was raised in Tracy, CA. She was a resident of Grass Valley for the last 11 years.

Kristen leaves behind her loving parents John and Sandra Thompson of Grass Valley, CA (formally of Tracy); brother and sister-in-laws Kevin ( Mia) of Nevada City, CA, Eric (Kathryn) of Ogden, Utah; husband George Mendoza; children, Scott Foster, Raymond Raya, and Selena Mendoza, as well as her grandchildren Scott and Kaydence Foster.

Your sweetness and your love for people will be missed by all who knew and love you.

Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to give donations in her name to Hospitality House 1262 Sutton Way Grass Valley, CA 95945.