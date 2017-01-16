Obituary of Kim Kiley Hunt | TheUnion.com

Kim Kiley Hunt passed away Dec. 15, 2016 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Grass Valley, California. She was 56.

She is survived by her husband, James Hunt, who is now living with his family in Roseville, California. She is also survived by her parents, Dwayne and Joyce Tomson, of Grass Valley; and her three children, Kyle Hetzel, Kasha Kiley, and Daniel Canon. Kim had requested no memorial service.